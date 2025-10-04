Hey everyone,



Here is a patch implementing some stability updates (esp regarding save files), a bunch of rebalancing, improvements to the AI and Stratha. Also added a bit of content.



---



Fixes

* Added a lot of stability fixes to the game loop. Overall, there should be much fewer moments where the game freezes.

* Improve performance in the trader vendor.

* Fix an issue where sometimes the leadership list in the top left did not update when loading the overworld.

* Fix a bug that caused Focused Volley to break the game if the upgrade that fires shots resulted in an enemy being killed.

* Fixed an issue where White Worfang did not show up in a particular route you took in the gateway event.



---



Balance and Design

* Tweak the way that Stratha becomes stronger. They now "reset" in strength mostly at the end of the zone rather than right away when you leave their grasp. So if you fight them repeatedly in a zone, you'll be in trouble.

* Add Dodge to the Duelist but remove Parry, and vice versa with the Skirmisher.

* Add a defensive attachment to the War Ursadon.

* Reduce the cost of medical supplies at traders, but also reduce how much you sell them for.

* Significantly reduce the scaling of resources across the map. Resources gained in Outskirts are about the same, but they are reduced by about 15% in Deepwoods and 30% in Outlands across all resources.

* Add improvements to how the AI relates to Attacks of Opportunity. They are not as afraid to break Attacks of Opportunity when they have armor, especially low armor. This varies now per unit -- some units are more afraid of Attacks of Opportunity than others.

* Implement Travel Speed Penalty based on the Company size. Each unit in Nrvesk's Company reduces travel speed by 5% (Note: Travel Speed starts at 150%).

* Stratha speed is reduced by about 25% to match the travel speed penality early on.

* Add EXP reduction based on difficulty. Cruel causes all kills in combat to grant 20% less EXP. The reason for this is that, with increased enemy strength in Cruel, the player also received way more EXP, which actually counteracted the difficulty after you survive the early game. This evens the playing field more between the player and the AI.

* Fighting pit has been rebalanced. It was too weak for the rewards, and some gold costs were missing from some healing options.

* The final encounter of Act 1 is now stronger. The boss of Act 1 also has some improved abilities and perks.



---



Content

* Added a lot of new icons.

* Added new variations on Sea Tiles.

* Added a UI component that shows travel speed.



Many of these changes come from player suggestions and feedback. So thanks a lot for that.

Let us know if there are any issues!



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games