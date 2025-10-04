- Gameplay: Added seven new cargo/maintenance airlines and ten new passenger airlines.
- Gameplay: Upon starting a new game, players will now be asked to select a region (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, or Oceania). Each region has specific traits, making some strategies more effective while presenting specific challenges to the player. For example, in North America, private jets pay more, however, passengers take longer to pass immigration. Selecting a region also means that size 0 and size 1 aircraft will only arrive from destinations in that same region (which is why we have been focusing on adding more airlines in previous updates to ensure we have every region covered). The player still has the option to skip region selection, in which case no specific traits are applied and aircraft will continue to arrive from all over the globe (while unrealistic, this option is left for players who want to see all the airlines at once). Larger aircraft (size 2 and above) continue to arrive from all over the globe independent of the chosen region.
- UI: The region selected is shown when selecting and hovering over the icon of a Runway, Admin Building, or ATC Tower.
Update Notes for 4 Oct 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
