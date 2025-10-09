The Haunting Arrives in Black Ops 6!

Season 06 Overview: Unleash the Nightmare

Prepare for a season full of chills and thrills as The Haunting descends on Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6! Face your fears in the Multiplayer map Bootown variant, experience Haunted Havoc across all six Zombies maps, and drop into frightening variants of Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone™. And that’s just scratching the surface of what’s on the way.

Season 06 brings your biggest nightmares to life with the arrival of Slasher Deathmatch, a chilling new mode featuring horror legends. Jason from Friday the 13th stalks the grounds with cold precision, while Chucky from Child’s Play brings chaotic mayhem. Plus, dive into new Multiplayer maps Gravity, Rig, and Mothball. Reanimate as the undead in Zombie Royale and face off against the horde in Casual Z for Battle Royale and Resurgence. Keep your head on straight and fight back the encroaching horrors with four new weapons and two new attachments.

It’s a screaming good time all around when this spooky offering of free and premium content comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when The Haunting launches on October 9 at 9AM PT across all platforms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 06

MULTIPLAYER CONTENT SUMMARY Three New Maps: Drop into the new 6v6 Core maps Gravity and Rig, and hit up the new Mothball Strike map, all arriving at launch. Bootown: Nuketown joins the party with a Halloween-themed makeover featuring spiders, skeletons, Jack-o’-Lanterns, and other spooky elements on this map variant taking place after the sun sets. Slasher Deathmatch: Play the roles of slasher and survivor in this heart-pounding hide-and-seek mode inspired by two of horror’s most iconic killers. Whether you're evading Jason’s relentless hunt or escaping Chucky’s twisted traps, survival is anything but guaranteed. Season 06 Ranked Play: Squad up and compete against the best in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, offering new seasonal rewards as you progress through the Ranks.

Multiplayer Maps

Gravity (Launch)

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Medium-Sized

Breach an underground testing facility for Advanced Technologies and Applications. Explore the sprawling compound and its immediate grounds, a mixture of concrete bunkers housing the Lobby and Reception areas leading to the real work of the facility: advanced combat research in the Low Gravity room.

Catch some air and then take the battle outside to the Entrance and Courtyard where a tiled walkway circles the perimeter, offering access to the outdoors while remaining below ground level of the surrounding forest. In the northern Atrium, look down through the glass at the map’s top border to spot Mothball set even further belowground.

Rig (Launch)

Brand-New, Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

Explore an eerie truck stop at dusk on this small-sized map featuring a turned over rig that has smashed into a gas station, collapsing the roof and starting a fire dangerously close to the pumps. Fight on the streets and meet your foes head-to-head in the combo Restaurant and Shop or get above the chaos and fire down from the Garage and Motel balcony.

Use the parked trucks for cover, some with their cargo wide open, perfect for staging ambushes against enemy Operators. Don’t let the mountainside scenery fool you; the old town setting might conjure up dreams of a bygone era, but this nightmarish stop is anything but idyllic.

Mothball (Launch)

Brand-New, Strike, 6v6/2v2, Small-Sized

Built below the Gravity testing facility, Mothball is inspired by the cognitive research facility encountered in the Black Ops 6 Campaign level “Emergence.” Prepare to face off against enemy squads around the base of the golden Statue blocking sightlines from the Entrance to the Elevator. Or if you can make it through the narrow paths unscathed, move through the Hallway and Observation wings to skip the center altogether in favor of a flanking maneuver that brings you straight to enemy team.

Welcome to Bootown

Bootown (Launch)

Variant, Core, 6v6, Small-Sized

The sun sets on Nuketown as skeletons, spiders, and Jack-o’-Lanterns infiltrate the quiet cul-de-sac. Massive, animated spiders crawl on the rooftop of the Green House while skeletons infiltrate the Yellow House, including a massive skull surveying the ensuing chaos. Menacing laughter and creaking doorways add a haunted soundscape to the already chilling décor. Face your fears or risk losing it all.

Multiplayer Modes

Slasher Deathmatch (Launch)

New Mode (LTM)

Slashers are on the prowl, seeking out their next victim. The Haunting amps up the screams with Slasher Deathmatch, where survivors face off against slashers inspired by some of horror’s most terrifying villains. Jason brings brute force and dread, while Chucky delivers unpredictable, blood-curdling terror.

Each match lasts four rounds total. At the start of each round, two of the eight survivors are randomly chosen to take on the role of a slasher. A new pair of slashers are picked each round until all eight players have had the chance to play as one.

In both versions of Slasher Deathmatch, the survivors win if both slashers are eliminated or if the remaining survivors make it to the end of the round. The slashers win if all survivors are eliminated before the clock runs out. Survivors automatically scream every 30 seconds, so they’ll have to stay on the move if they hope to make it to the end.

Slasher Deathmatch: Jason

Track down survivors, as Jason from Friday the 13th in this thrilling mode featuring the infamous slayer in the hockey mask.

Jason’s Abilities

Rage Mode (Scorestreak): Jason gains temporary immunity to stuns and survivors won’t detect Jason until he’s nearby. Rage Mode lasts five seconds, though the countdown pauses while in active pursuit of a survivor.

Teleport (Field Upgrade): Teleports Jason to a random survivor.

Stalking (Passive Ability): Jason descends on survivors who fall within his line of sight, moving with an unnerving pace that quickens slightly as he closes in.

Loadout: Jason wields a Machete as his Primary Weapon with a Combat Axe for ranged support.

Survivor Abilities

Loadout: At the start of the round, survivors are provided with a Flashbang, but no lethal weapons. The final survivor is awarded with a Pickaxe that can eliminate Jason.

Slasher Deathmatch: Chucky

Time to play! Slashers gain abilities inspired by Chucky from Child’s Play, a serial killer trapped inside the body of a doll.

Chucky’s Abilities

Extra Lives: Go down and get back up again with a total of six lives.

Speed (Passive Ability): The slashers move faster than the survivors.

Loadout: The slashers wield a Combat Knife as their Primary Weapon with a Combat Axe for ranged support.

Survivor Abilities

Loadout: Survivors are provided with a Shock Charge and Molotov at the start of the round. Unlike in Slasher Deathmatch: Jason, these will recharge over time. The recharge rate is faster than normal, and even faster as the final survivor.

Multiplayer Ranked Play (Launch Window)

Season 06 Ranked Play Overview

Prepare for a fresh season of competition in Season 06 Multiplayer Ranked Play, using the same settings, maps, modes, and weapon restrictions used by the Call of Duty League™. Win matches to earn SR (Skill Rating) and progress through the Ranks while earning career rewards like Rank Skins and Win Challenge rewards in addition to the following seasonal rewards:

Season 06 Ranked Play Rewards

Get 10 Wins: AMES 85 Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 6 – 100 Wins” Large Decal

Silver: “Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Calling Card

Gold: “Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Platinum: “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Diamond: “Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Crimson: “Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Weapon Camo

Top 250: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Calling Card and Animated Weapon Camo

Season 06 Champion: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 06 Zombies

ZOMBIES CONTENT SUMMARY New Haunted Havoc LTM: Battle Rampage-Induced zombies with pumpkin heads and access powerful items through dropped Jack-o’-Lanterns in the Haunted Havoc LTM arriving across all six maps. Be on your guard; you never know when an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise! New GobbleGum: Bring the joy of pumpkin-headed zombies and their creepy laughter to all Zombies modes with the new Jacked Lanterns Whimsical GobbleGum! New Leaderboard Events: Compete in two new Leaderboard Events, bringing new challenges and rewards for players willing to put in the work to make it to the top.

New LTM: Haunted Havoc (Launch)

Haunted Havoc throws you into a relentless nightmare with lurking Mimics, treat-filled Jack-o’-Lanterns, and the chaos of a forced Rampage Inducer, making zombies faster and more aggressive right from the start. The undead are getting into the Halloween spirit, too, donning pumpkin heads in place of their usual rotting features, their eyes glowing right up to the end as they go down in a fit of evil laughter.

As a Haunting “treat,” zombie health has been reduced until Round 15 for quicker eliminations... but there’s a “trick,” too: their damage output increases much faster than in Standard Zombies. Watch your back!

Available on all six maps — Reckoning, Shattered Veil, The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Terminus, and Liberty Falls — this Limited Time Mode adds an extra layer of terror to your Zombies excursions. In Liberty Falls, you’ll encounter decorations like pumpkins and animated skeletons, further setting the scene for the spooky season at hand.

Complete Main Quests on each Zombies map to unlock some sweet rewards. For each Main Quest completion, you’ll earn a pack of 5 unique GobbleGums, an Ultra GobbleGum, and 15,000 XP per map!

Jack-o’-Lanterns: Trick or Treat

Slain zombies may drop glowing Jack-o’-Lanterns. Loot the pumpkins for the chance to earn powerful rewards ranging from free Ammo Mods and Scorestreaks to Aether Tools and Aether Crystals. The loot gets better as the Rounds get higher, so make sure you stay geared up! It’s not all sweet treats though, as there’s always the chance that an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise.

New GobbleGum (Launch)

Keep the Halloween spirit alive with the new Jacked Lanterns Whimsical GobbleGum, adding pumpkin heads to zombies even when you’re not playing Haunted Havoc.

Jacked Lanterns (Whimsical): Zombies have pumpkin heads and make creepy sounds. Lasts 3 minutes. Not available to use in the Haunted Havoc LTM, as zombies wear pumpkin heads by default in that mode.

Two New Leaderboard Events

Prove your zombie-slaying abilities with two new Leaderboards Events: The Death Pit and Extinction Protocol.

Death Pit: Earn Essence in Haunted Havoc to climb the Leaderboard and earn rewards.

Extinction Protocol: Get eliminations with Scorestreaks or while Field Upgrades are active to score points and progress on the Leaderboard.

The higher your placement in Leaderboard Event, the greater the rewards you’ll earn when the event ends. Improve your standing by earning Leaderboard Points and unlock additional rewards by completing Event Challenges.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Season 06 Content

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE SUMMARY The Haunting Map Variants: The Haunting arrives on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as night descends on the two maps, each teeming with their own frightening surprises. Zombie Royale: The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins. Casual Z: The ravenous horde sink their teeth into Casual with Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z. Fight a mixture of human and bot Operators on The Haunting-themed versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, both now home to regular and armored zombies ready to attack the living on sight. Season 06 Ranked Play: Compete in a new season of Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, including all-new seasonal rewards.

Haunting Map Variants

Night descends on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as The Haunting brings new map variants of each, testing both your sanity and your combat prowess.

Verdansk (Night Variant) (Launch)

It’s nighttime on Verdansk, shrouding the Battle Royale map in darkness. From the Dam to the Port, Operators must navigate the eerie terrain where threats can emerge from the shadows at any moment. Scouting and communication are key to your survival, so stay sharp and call the shots for a chance to make it to the end.

Rebirth Island (Night Variant) (Launch)

Deploy to the infamous prison island well into the night. Fight along the shoreline ambushing enemies from the shadows or climb up the towers or Prison Block rooftop to survey the area from above. Too spooked to explore the frightening exterior? You can always head inside and try your luck by the prison cells.

Zombie Royale (In-Season)

Zombie Royale returns to Verdansk, featuring new zombie abilities, map-wide features, and traps to keep the living on their toes as they fight against enemy Operators and the undead.

During a match of Zombie Royale, slain Operators will be reanimated for the chance to get their revenge. Zombified players gain access to several impressive abilities to help even the odds against gun-toting humans. Work with your remaining living and undead squad members for a deadly two-pronged attack. Zombies can rejoin the living by collecting special Anti-Virals around the map.

At set intervals throughout the match, infestation events will bring back eliminated players as zombies, bolstering the horde to ratchet up the tension and fright. The last squad standing with at least one living Operator wins the match!

Some of the new features coming to Zombie Royale this season include:

Zombie Ability: Mimic

Inspired by Prop Hunt, zombies can now disguise themselves as an item within the environment. When the enemy approaches, reveal your true identity and tear them to pieces. There’s a cooldown between uses, so wait for the right moment to set the bait.

Zombie Ability: EMP Blast

Disrupt the living and their gear with an area-of-effect attack that destroys equipment and disables vehicles and HUDs within its blast radius while additionally stunning and slowing down nearby human Operators. Launch an attack while they struggle to recover.

Zombie Killstreak: Mutant Injection

Take your abilities to a new level with the Mutant Injection. This valuable item dropped by slain humans can be activated to temporarily transform the zombie player into a powerful adversary, its effect changing throughout the season.

At the start of the season, zombies will turn into the Mangler, acquiring the Mangler Cannon, a deadly melee swipe, and the charged jump ability, stunning human players where they land. Later in the season, the Mutant Injection will turn zombies into more horrifying threats. Each transformation includes its own suite of abilities. Whatever your new form, the living will tremble at your approach.

Note that taking damage while transformed will decrease the total effect time, so use the element of surprise to down enemies and remain in your stronger form for as long as possible.

Map-Wide Feature: Portals

Traverse large distances in the blink of an eye through portals placed throughout the map. Their effect differs based on the traveler: Human Operators who enter a portal will redeploy in the air away from zombies, while undead travelers will be teleported to a random human Operator who is not part of their squad.

Field Upgrade: Haunted Box

Found in Supply Boxes or dropped by eliminated Operators, the Haunted Box dispenses items like armor, ammo, equipment, and rare items. Be on guard when using this item, as you never know when the goods will come along with a scare for good measure.

Casual Z (Launch)

The undead are gathering, infiltrating as many maps and modes as they can get their rotten hands on. Their next target: Battle Royale Casual and Resurgence Casual.

In Casual Z, Operators drop into The Haunting versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island where they must face the horde in addition to the enemy players and bots normally encountered in the mode. Face off against regular and armored zombies who roam the map seeking out the nearest human flesh.

The undead in Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z don’t have special abilities like they do in Zombie Royale, but that doesn’t mean they’re to be trifled with. In large numbers, zombies can present a massive threat, especially when they show up while you’re actively engaged in combat against other Operators.

As with the default Casual modes, game progression is limited in Casual Z and results will not count towards or against your stats. This mode also doesn’t count towards your eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.

Ranked Play: Battle Royale, Resurgence (Launch Window)

Deploy and compete across Verdansk and Rebirth Island in a new season of Ranked Play. Put your abilities to the test in Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, earning the following seasonal rewards as you climb the Skill Divisions:

Season 06 BR Ranked Play Rewards

First Season Win: Weapon Charm

Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker

Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo

Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint

Silver: “Ranked Season 6 – Silver” Emblem

Gold: “Ranked Season 6 – Gold” Emblem and Spray

Platinum: “Ranked Season 6 – Platinum” Emblem and Spray

Diamond: “Ranked Season 6 – Diamond” Emblem and Spray

Crimson: “Ranked Season 6 – Crimson” Emblem and Spray

Iridescent: “Ranked Season 6 – Iridescent” Emblem and Spray

Top 250: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250” Emblem and Spray

Season 06 Champion: “Ranked Season 6 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: General Content (MP, ZM, WZ)

Call of Duty: General Content Summary (All Modes and Games) Weapons Detail: Unleash on the enemy team with four new weapons including the Dresden 9mm SMG, Merrick 556 Assault Rifle, X52 Resonator Special Weapon, and the Chainsaw Melee Weapon. Jack up your fire rate with two new attachments, the GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion and the GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster. New Events and Rewards: Experience new horrifying Events throughout the season and geared to make you scream with a slew of chilling rewards including new Operators plus the new Chainsaw Melee Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Feel the fright as The Haunting Battle Pass introduces an array of haunted Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the new Dread Operator. Season 06 Operators: The Predator stalks the new Battle Pass while the skeletal Dread brings its bone-chilling charm to BlackCell. Hunt down foes as the unstoppable slasher Jason Voorhees and prove your worth as Dek from Predator: Badlands. Season 06 Free Trial: Play Black Ops 6 for FREE for a whole week, including full access to the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Weapons Detail

Primary Weapon: Dresden 9mm (Launch)

SMG, Battle Pass Page 3, Page 11 HVT Tier Battle Pass Blueprint

Levels: 33

MAGS: 4

MAG SIZE: 32

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Magazine, Rear Grip, Stock, Laser, Fire Mods

Customize Options: Skins, Camo and Reticle Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (3).

Full-auto submachine gun. Very high damage and manageable recoil. Short range and slower rate of fire.

A familiar-looking submachine gun makes its Black Ops 7 debut in the Dresden 9mm, a reliable SMG with a steady recoil pattern that helps you stay on target while dishing out solid damage with a manageable rate of fire. The weapon’s quick reload speed minimizes downtown between magazines, offering a strong foundation for Gunsmith when combines with its impressive handling.

Pick attachments that further enhance its ranged capabilities, its close-quarters power, or a combination of both for a versatile weapon that performs well in a variety of combat scenarios.

Primary Weapon: Merrick 556 (Launch)

Assault Rifle, Battle Pass Page 6, Page 14 HVT Battle Pass Blueprint

Levels: 37

MAGS: 3

MAG SIZE: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Underbarrel, Magazine, Stock, Laser, Fire Mods

Customize Options: Skins, Camos and Reticle Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (3).

Full-auto assault rifle. Excellent range and highly rewards headshots. Configurable into a high-power semi-auto via barrel attachment.

The Merrick 556 Assault Rifle is greater than the sums of its parts, a highly capable weapon that combines bite and handling with a respectable rate of fire and clean iron sights. Fire in bursts to control its upward climb or opt for the Compensator Muzzle attachment to help counter the recoil through sustained fire. For precision fire in long-ranged fights, convert the Merrick 556 into a semi-auto headshot machine using the CHF Semi-Auto Conversion barrel attachment.

Melee Weapon: Chainsaw (In-Season)

Melee, Event Reward

Levels: 30

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: None

Customize Options: Skins.

High damage. Medium attack speed. Short range.

Cut foes down to size with the Chainsaw, the perfect armament for the nightmarish battles ahead. Rev the engine and prepare to swing using the heavy attack or go wild with a combination of slash and overhead attacks.

Special Weapon: X52 Resonator (In-Season)

Special, Event Reward

Levels: 30

MAGS: 3

MAG SIZE: 70

Mastery Badges: Yes

Attachments: Magazine

Customize Options: Skins, Camo Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (2).

Full-auto anomaly. Extreme rate of fire and range, but with high recoil.

Rapidly unleash a flurry of projectiles with the X52 Resonator, its devastating rate of fire more than makes up for the low damage dealt per shot. Transform the weapon by adding one of three unique Shard attachments in the guise of crystals, each resulting in a different style of attack. Equip the Orbed Eruption Shard for a versatile multi-shot, the Spiked Barrage Shard for a slow but lethal 7-round burst, or the Stone Escalation Shard for a powerful charge shot.

New: Weapon Attachments

GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion (Launch)

GPR 91 Assault Rifle, Battle Pass Page 7 Reward

Adds a second barrel to the GPR 91, allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at once, but at a slightly reduced rate of fire and with higher recoil.

GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster (In-Season)

GPMG-7 LMG, Event Reward

Harnesses the energy of escaping propellant gases to improve bullet velocity and increase the rate of fire over time, but at the expense of recoil.

Season 06 Events

The Haunting brings an assortment of themed Events across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Earn rewards like a new Special Weapon, Melee Weapon, an attachment, and more. Here’s what’s coming:

Event: The Haunting Daily Login (MP, ZM, WZ) (Starting at Launch)

Rewards Include: Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Only treats here. Drop in daily starting at Launch to claim up to seven Battle Pass Tier Skips, two one-hour Double XP Tokens, a single one-hour Double Weapon XP Token, the “Rave in Us” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, “Fridge Drawing” Calling Card, “Catty Witch” Sticker, and “Tropical Undead” Emblem.



Event: Echoes of the Dead (MP, ZM, WZ) (In-Season)

Rewards Include: X52 Resonator Special Weapon, GPMG-7 LMG Muzzle Booster Attachment

There’s no rest for the vengeful dead. Complete challenges to earn ghostly rewards including the new X52 Resonator Special Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment. Plus, keep the scares coming with the “Arty Incineration” Finishing Move, “Blast Burn” Calling Card, “Cool Helm” Weapon Charm, and a Large Decal. Complete the event to unlock the Animated “Toxic Metal” Weapon Camo.

Season 06 BlackCell owners who complete the event will additionally unlock the Animated “Toxic Metal BlackCell” Weapon Camo.

Event: Chucky Event Pass (MP, ZM, WZ) (In-Season)

Reward Include: Chainsaw Melee Weapon, Pumpkin Glow Weapon Camo

Wanna play? Tear through the Chucky Event Pass to unlock exclusive rewards, including the new Chucky and Tiff Operators plus the terrifying Chainsaw Melee Weapon and more.

Free Track

Unlock a variety of Chucky and pumpkin themed content including the “Chucky & Tiff Forever” Loading Screen, “Play Pals” Weapon Charm, and the Animated “Pumpkin Glow” Weapon Camo. Plus, carve up the competition with the Chainsaw Melee Weapon for a rippin’ good time.

Free Track Mastery Reward: “Spirit Pumpkin” Operator Skin

Complete the Free Track to unlock the “Spirit Pumpkin” Operator Skin. Chase down foes with a spooky grin on your face.

Find Love in the Premium Track

Purchase the Premium Track to progress along a second track of themed rewards starting with the “All Dolled Up” Chucky Operator Skin. Chase them down with the “S is for Stab” Knife plus the “Good Guys” and “Love Hurts” Weapon Blueprints. Other free track rewards include a Finishing Move, Gun Screen, Calling Card, Emote, and Emblem.

Premium Track Mastery Reward: “My Tiffany” Operator

Purchase the Premium Track to deploy as Chucky’s bride and sweetheart Tiffany Valentine as the “My Tiffany” Operator Skin. This doll of a serial killer is more than eager to join the fun.

Event: Tapes of Terror (MP, ZM, WZ) (In-Season)

Rewards Include: Scavvy Operator Skin, Zombies Reel Weapon Camo

Get ready for some scary treats. Collect tapes to earn exclusive rewards including the “Scavvy” Operator Skin, “Wraithful Pursuer” Loading Screen, “Get it Off!” Emote, a pack of GobbleGums, Calling Card, Emblem, a 1-hour Double XP Token, and a 1-hour Double Weapon XP Token. Complete the event to unlock the Animated “Zombies Reel” Weapon Camo.

Season 06 BlackCell owners who complete the event will additionally unlock the Animated “Zombies Reel BlackCell” Weapon Camo.

The Haunting Battle Pass and BlackCell

The Hunt is On in the The Haunting Battle Pass

An unrivaled hunter, the Predator leads this season’s Battle Pass content, a death-defying collection of Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, and more inspired by The Haunting and the history of horror films. Purchase The Haunting Battle Pass for 1,100 COD Points or The Haunting Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 COD Points to immediately unlock the Instant Rewards Page, including the following items:

· 10% Battle Pass XP Boost

· The new “Jungle Hunter” Predator Operator and “Jungle Hunter BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell

· The “Trophy Hunter” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle

· The “Plasma Casted” Finishing Move

· The “Targeting Laser” Reticle

The Haunting Battle Pass features over 110 pieces of unlockable content (excluding BlackCell) including two new (and free) Base Weapons, the GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion attachment, and more.

The Haunting Battle Pass Completion Rewards

Players who purchase and complete The Haunting Battle Pass will earn the following completion rewards:

· The new “Feral Predator” Predator Operator and “Feral Predator BlackCell” Predator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell

· The “Yautja Bone Carbine” C9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

· The “Axe Swipe” Finishing Move

· 200 COD Points

· The “Uncloaked” animated Calling Card

· The “Glare of the Hunter” animated Emblem

· The “Hidden Power” GobbleGum

BlackCell Offerings

Embrace the cold chill of the afterlife as the Dread Operator, exclusive to BlackCell. Dread brings fright to a whole new level, joined by a cast of deadly Operators and even deadlier Weapon Blueprints straight out of the horror genre and earned exclusively through BlackCell.

BlackCell owners can access The Haunting Battle Pass via the exclusive BlackCell Page, instantly unlocking the following items:

· The “Dread” BlackCell Operator

· 10% XP Boost

· 20 Tier Skips

· 1,100 COD Points

· The “Rising Crash” Finishing Move

· The “Modified Lifeform” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Tanto .22 SMG with Red Tracers and Menacing Glare Death FX

· The “Kill List” Gun Screen

· The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)

BlackCell owners get access to page after page of additional exclusive rewards within The Haunting Battle Pass, including:

· Seven BlackCell-exclusive skins for the Predator (two skins), Weaver, Park, Rossi, Woods, and Grey.

· Seven BlackCell-exclusive Weapon Blueprints for the Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, Kompakt 92 SMG, LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, PU-21 LMG, Dresden 9mm SMG, Marine SP Shotgun, and the Merrick 556 Assault Rifle.

· Over 130 item rewards (Battle Pass and BlackCell related) for those who fully complete The Haunting BlackCell Battle Pass.

As usual, players who upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass will also receive 1,100 COD Points back.

BlackCell Stackable XP Boost: Players who purchased BlackCell in a previous Black Ops 6 season and go on to purchase Season 06 BlackCell will earn a permanent 10% Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus, up to 50% for players who purchased BlackCell for Seasons 01, 02, 03, 04, and 05!

Operators

Get properly geared up for The Haunting with bone-chilling Operators and Operator Skins found throughout the Season 06 Battle Pass and Store, including the following highlights:

Dread (BlackCell, Rogue Black Ops, Launch)

“Dread” Skin: BlackCell Instant Reward Page

Dread brings the heat to the cold afterlife with a suit of armor to protect his skeletal frame. A gaping maw sits in the chest, a tongue sticking out of it to taunt and tease the enemy as you drag them down with you to the hereafter.

Predator (Battle Pass, Rogue Black Ops, Launch)

“Jungle Predator” and “Feral Predator” Skins: Battle Pass Instant Reward Page, Battle Pass Completion Page

Few can rival the hunting prowess of a Predator, the extraterrestrial species who take trophy hunting to its ultimate expression. The Haunting Battle Pass brings a pair of the deadly killers to the table, including the Jungle Hunter from Predator (1987) unlocked immediately upon Battle Pass purchase and the 2022 Predator from Prey earned upon Battle Pass completion.

Jason (Bundle, In-Season)

Store Bundle

One of horror’s most enduring icons, Jason Voorhees is a silent force of vengeance haunting Camp Crystal Lake in the Friday the 13th franchise. Donning his telltale hockey mask and machete, he embodies terror with his relentless pursuit of victims. The unstoppable monster arrives in The Haunting as part of the Tracer Pack: Jason Ultra SkinBundle.

Dek (Bundle, In-Season)

Store Bundle

Deploy as the protagonist of the upcoming Predator: Badlands. A young Yautja warrior exiled for being the runt of the litter, Dek sets off on an expedition to the treacherous planet Genna where he intends to embark on a perilous hunt against a highly lethal adversary. Dek joins the battle as part of the Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin Bundle.

Season 06 Free Trial

Play Black Ops 6 for free for an entire week, starting October 9 at 9AM PT and ending October 16 at 10AM PT. Get full access to the Campaign for the first time in Black Ops 6 plus all of Multiplayer and Zombies (excluding Ranked Play), including 40+ Multiplayer Maps, all six Zombies Maps including Directed Mode, and new content from The Haunting like the Gravity, Rig, and Mothball Multiplayer maps, Haunted Havoc Zombies limited-time mode, and more.

New Store Offerings

The Haunting brings scares with a horrifying lineup of monsters, slashers, and hunters across multiple Bundles coming to the Store, including the arrival of the unstoppable Jason Voorhees, an undead version of The Replacer, the young Predator Dek from the upcoming film Predator: Badlands, and more.

Tracer Pack: Jason Ultra Skin

Suit up as the Camp Crystal Lake slasher himself in either the classic “Jason” Ultra Skin or the combat-ready “Tactical Jason” Ultra Operator Skin. Chop up your foes with the “Jason’s Machete” Cleaver Blueprint or stalk enemies at range with the “Jason’s Gun” ASG-89 Shotgun and “Lucky 13” KSV SMG Weapon Blueprints, both featuring Red Tracers. All three Blueprints include Severance Death FX.

Enhance your relentless pursuit for revenge with the “Jason’s Revenge” Finishing Move and “Head Games” Emote, and keep his iconic hockey mask on hand with the “Jason 13 Mask” Weapon Charm, “Out for Blood” Spray, animated “Jason at Every Turn” Emblem, and animated “Crystal Lake Killer” Calling Card.

Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin

Deploy as the exiled outcast from the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie with the “Dek” Ultra Skin, armored and ready for the hunt. Gear up for the battles ahead with two Weapon Blueprints, the “Pulse Rifle” Tanto .22 SMG and the “Serrated Hunting Rifle” Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, each featuring Red Tracers and Plasmacast Obliteration Death FX. For a more personal finish, hit ‘em with the “Yautja Sword” Cleaver Melee Blueprint or the “Prey to None” Finishing Move.

Use your Yautja instincts to hunt down the worthiest prey and show off your prowess with adornments including the “Yautja Bio-Mask” Weapon Charm, “Yautja Shuriken” Emblem, “First Hunt. Last Chance” Calling Card, and “Warrior’s Rise” Loading Screen.

Tracer Pack: Fallen Icon The Replacer

Not even death can stop The Replacer, so take your pick: Track down enemies from the grave with the “Replacer Reanimated” Operator Skin or opt for a healthier approach using the “Squad Replacer” Operator Skin. Not one to be outgunned, this bundle features three Weapon Blueprints: wield the “Irradiated Geiger” AS VAL Assault Rifle, “Radium Shot” LW3A1 Frostline Sniper Rifle, and “Organic Corruptor” Ladra SMG, all featuring Radioactive Flesh Tracers and Acidic Disintegration Death FX.

Take out foes up close using the “Appetite Suppressant” Finishing Move and remind your enemies that anyone can be replaced, dead or alive, by equipping the “Replacement Dead” Weapon Charm, “Canine Zombies” Sticker, “I Hunger!” Calling Card, “Raw Snack” Emblem, and the “No Replacing This” Loading Screen.

Tracer Pack: Halfpipe Havoc Mastercraft

Take over the skate park with this bundle inspired by Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4. Drop in with the “Skate Rat” Skin for Nazir, ready to shred with the Mastercraft “Cutty” ABR A1 Assault Rifle and “Drop In” PPSh-41 SMG Weapon Blueprints sporting Skate Score Tracers and Skateboard Break Death FX. And what’s a skater without their board? Grab the “Ollie” Skateboard Blueprint to help wipe out the competition.

Plus, express your skating pedigree with the “What the Hawk” Emote, “Flamin’ Eye” Reticle, “Skate Thrills” Loading Screen, “Rocket On” animated Emblem, “R.I.P. Board Weapon Sticker, and “Sad Milk” Spray.

Tracer Pack: Ghost of War II Ultra Skin

Step out of the coffin and into the pilot’s seat with the “Mile Die” and “Unexpired” Ultra Skins. Deploy and hit the ground running using the “Ghost Above” XM4 Assault Rifle and “Graveyard End” C9 SMG Weapon Blueprints, both featuring Ghostly Green Tracers and Air Raid Death FX. Plus, bring enemies to an explosive end with the “Bombardment” Finishing Move.

Keep the action hot, even if you’re stone cold undead, by equipping the “Ghost Shot” Reticle, “The Last Flight’ animated Emblem, “Paint the Sky” animated Calling Card, and the “Phantom Pilots” Loading Screen.

Other Incoming Bundles

Expect more epic content to arrive in the Season 06 Store, including the “Tracer Pack: Bonesaw Mastercraft” Bundle and more.

Upgrade to Black Ops 6, Pre-order Black Ops 7

Black Ops 6 is available now, and there’s never been a better time to experience the spy action thriller Campaign, the in-depth tactical chaos of best-in-class Multiplayer, and soak in the gory glory of an incredible round-based Zombies experience!

Plus, pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 today so you’re ready to go when the game launches on November 14!

The Truth Lies.

