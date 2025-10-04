Changelog:
- Fixed a regression with the menus rendering in the background despite being disabled
- Fixed an error that could break content loading when registering Magica Cloth colliders
- Upgraded to Unity 2021.3.45f2 to address Unity's Security Update Advisory
It is recommended that you update as soon as possible.
For Creators:
The reported security issue does not affect the editor, so you are okay to keep your projects on 2021.3.45f1 with whatever current CCK you are using. If you do not feel comfortable ignoring Unity Hubs alert regarding the vulnerable version, you are also able to update to Unity 2021.3.45f2 without a CCK update.
Both the latest Release CCKs (3.16.x) and latest Preview CCKs (4.0.0) are functional on 2021.3.45f2.
Release CCK is available from our Documentation
Preview CCK is available from our Community Discord
Changed files in this update