4 October 2025 Build 20248343 Edited 4 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
  • MIDI Workshop: Share MIDI files in the Steam workshop!

  • Multiplayer Solo Mode: Quick toggle to hide other player's notes so you can practice solo in multiplayer (but keep other player's as company). When it's on, you will have "muted/hidden others" next to your name in the list of players in the room.

  • Security-update (Unity3D): Earlier today, Unity reported a security vulnerability where games built on older versions of Unity were affected. In response to this, PianoGlow has been patched containing the latest version of Unity (that contains the fix). Anyhow, it is very unlikely the vulnerability has affected PianoGlow with how PianoGlow is created/used, but it has been re-built with the fix just in case. Read more about it at https://www.reddit.com/r/pcgaming/comments/1nwxg1u/unity_has_found_a_security_vulnerability_that_has/ where you can be a bit more wary of running older games that are also made in Unity3D as administrator.

