Unity informed game developers in the last 24 hours that an exploit was found by a security company working with Unity that effects any game made with Unity since 2017.

According to Unity "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." You can read their post about it here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

This game has been updated to include the fix from Unity.

This effects all games made with Unity since version 2017. So other Unity games like Cities Skylines 2 have also released a patch today & you can expect to see many more games on Steam & other platforms releasing a patch over the next few days.

In order to release this hotfix we've had to update the version of Unity the game runs on. So if you notice any new shader / visual problems, let us know!