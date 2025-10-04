There are no changes to the game content.
We have updated the Unity Editor version to address a security issue in Unity.
We have performed basic functionality checks, but if you encounter any problems after this update, please report them on the bulletin board or similar channels.
Security update
Update notes via Steam Community
