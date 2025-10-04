 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248249 Edited 4 October 2025 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There are no changes to the game content.

We have updated the Unity Editor version to address a security issue in Unity.
We have performed basic functionality checks, but if you encounter any problems after this update, please report them on the bulletin board or similar channels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3156431
