- Fixed the Unity vulnerability called "CVE-2025-59489".
- Students' Trouble decreases at a much faster rate. Also high Kindness doesn't affect the rate anymore (the tip mentioning this was removed).
- Finally fixed a mistake that caused staff members to get too close to students to watch them instead of being at a further random distance away.
- Seemingly fixed the mistake with staff members that was causing them to walk away from a student they were watching just to turn around and start watching them again a few seconds later.
- Student AI for deciding when to do a running slide kick with the intention of hitting someone has been altered so they can choose to do it in more situations.
- Some student AI was altered when it came to ditching class and with bullying.
- Fixed a minor issue with staff members' vision.
