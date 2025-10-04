 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20248181 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the Unity vulnerability called "CVE-2025-59489".
  • Students' Trouble decreases at a much faster rate. Also high Kindness doesn't affect the rate anymore (the tip mentioning this was removed).
  • Finally fixed a mistake that caused staff members to get too close to students to watch them instead of being at a further random distance away.
  • Seemingly fixed the mistake with staff members that was causing them to walk away from a student they were watching just to turn around and start watching them again a few seconds later.
  • Student AI for deciding when to do a running slide kick with the intention of hitting someone has been altered so they can choose to do it in more situations.
  • Some student AI was altered when it came to ditching class and with bullying.
  • Fixed a minor issue with staff members' vision.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2118851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link