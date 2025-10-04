October 3rd, 2025 Update

Hello everyone!

I'm writing this post to mention a valuable update I made to the Demo today. After discussing with other people, and taking feedback from friends who have played the game ages ago into consideration, I've updated the Demo to allow the progress from it to carry over into the full game.

Admittedly, I do not know why I was so stubborn to make this change, but I decided to do it today.

If you've already played the demo:

(First off apologies that this update came after, haha)

Second, in the options you can find the Skip Unseen Text option. If you select that you'll be able to skip all the way to the end of the Chapter 1 content (for a reference as to where that ends, the choice menu after the Black Swan heist is a good stopping point).

If you enjoyed the game and want to support it, then consider leaving even just a one-sentence review so we can hit that 10 review milestone. It'll help push this to more people once we get there.

That's all from me, take care!

-Sol