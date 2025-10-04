-This patch completely fixes the security vulnerability present in many games made with Unity (CVE-2025-59489). At this moment, this vulnerability has not been exploited nor has it caused any problem; however, I highly recommend updating Terminal 81 to this version before launching the game again.
Thank you to all people playing Terminal 81 remember that you can report bugs in: https://discord.com/invite/AygFDaujxC
Terminal 81 - 1.3.8 Security Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2444471
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2444472
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update