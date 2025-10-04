- Fixed crew notification display
- Fixed issue with tutorial and other popups clashing in some instances
- Fixed incorrect display on best clears for UT (not retroactive)
- Fixed compute tooltip being blank
- Fixed synth module active count getting out of sync sometimes
- Fixed barrier visual to become more transparent as it goes down
- Fixed audio hijacking bluetooth even when totally disabled
- Fixed save and load dialog text being blurry
- (Mobile) Fix specimen research tooltip not showing up
Version 0.70.1.1
