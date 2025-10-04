 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20248017 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crew notification display
  • Fixed issue with tutorial and other popups clashing in some instances
  • Fixed incorrect display on best clears for UT (not retroactive)
  • Fixed compute tooltip being blank
  • Fixed synth module active count getting out of sync sometimes
  • Fixed barrier visual to become more transparent as it goes down
  • Fixed audio hijacking bluetooth even when totally disabled
  • Fixed save and load dialog text being blurry
  • (Mobile) Fix specimen research tooltip not showing up

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
