- After replacing the Reproduce Trait, plant card amount remains unchanged.
- Game speed and volume settings will revert to the previous session's settings when restarting the game.
- Legendary Animal - Swarm Queen: Does not sell plant cards in the hand area.
- The effect of the Beetroot has been updated from +8 base score to +X0.05 multiplier.
- The game difficulty in the tutorial is fixed at 1 and cannot be adjusted.
- The tutorial only has 12 rounds.
10/04/2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3972791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update