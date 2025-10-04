 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247994
Update notes via Steam Community
  • After replacing the Reproduce Trait, plant card amount remains unchanged.
  • Game speed and volume settings will revert to the previous session's settings when restarting the game.
  • Legendary Animal - Swarm Queen: Does not sell plant cards in the hand area.
  • The effect of the Beetroot has been updated from +8 base score to +X0.05 multiplier.
  • The game difficulty in the tutorial is fixed at 1 and cannot be adjusted.
  • The tutorial only has 12 rounds.

Changed files in this update

