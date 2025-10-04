Yoiyami Biscuit

About the soundtrack

Version 1.4.2, build f6b/f6c

Updated the demo to match the latest version.



Bugfixes:

Fixed the achievement "The Catharsis of Release" mistakenly needing 9 loops ("x10") instead of 8 loops ("x9") to unlock.



Fixed the typo for unlock condition of Side Scenario #1.



Fixed the bug where some effect of item in Side Scenario #1 can carry over to other scenario's practice mode.



Removed an unused item for Side Scenario #1 inside the customize menu in practice mode.



Steam Autumn Sale!

It's been a while! This post is about a rather small 1.4.2 bugfix patch and our new game - Yoiyami Biscuit., a twin-stick shooter where Rumia fights a lot of enemies using the power of snacks, willThe store page is already public - you can check out the trailer and more details about the game there. Please make sure to wishlist the game whether you're interested or not, it really helps!Currently, the soundtrack ("Vol.1") that's available on Steam includes the music for Scenario #1 and #2 but not the ones for Side Scenario #1.We were planning to release the Vol.2 once we launch Scenario #3 and it would contain music for Side Scenario #1 and Scenario #3, however our development of Biscuit prolonged much more than we intended - and we realised that it would be quite a long time before we start working on the next update.Soːyoidan_cirnoː It won't be released soon but we hope that we can deliver it by the end of this year.I'll also upload the songs on my Youtube account after the album is out - same as before.We address some minor problems that are reported mostly on Steam discussion page. We're sorry about taking too long - and thank you for the all reports!A little bit late but Steam Autumn Sale has begun! Yoiyami Dancers and the soundtrack are available at 30% off sale for a couple of days more. If you somehow don't still have the game - please go and check it out!Rumia is cute! ːyoidan_rumiaː- tripper