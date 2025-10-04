We're excited to finally launch the early access of our first-person, story-driven puzzle game, Totally Spaced!

For a short time during this initial release, there will be a discount... so get it now while it's hot!

The Story

You are aboard a damaged spaceship, Starship StellarCrest, and the crew is missing - and something feels off. Uncover the story piece by piece, through scattered notes and strange details. Space messes with your head. Or does it? Hard to say, really.

What to Expect

This is only the first chapter of the story, however with this early version you can expect 1-3 hours of gameplay (depending on your puzzle-solving skills, patience, and desire to explore all the secrets and hidden details). Expect a mystery, out-of-the-box puzzles, and perhaps some twists and turns along the way.

More to Come...

We have plenty more of the story to tell, an abundance of puzzle ideas in our heads, and plan to make big and small content updates in the near future.

Please join us on Discord to leave feedback, report bugs, maybe help your friends with some puzzles, or just hang out: https://discord.gg/BRUTYyju

Thanks for playing!

The survival of Starship StellarCrest and her crew depend on you!