15 October 2025 Build 20247852 Edited 15 October 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hogwarts Legacy Build Version – 1569535


Developer notes – Added support for the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds with full handheld compatibility. Several general performance improvements and Mod fixes for PC have also been added.

Patch Overview:


Modding fixes

  • Resolved issue causing “installation stalled” to appear incorrectly when updating mods
  • Resolved incorrect sorting when using the Highest Rated filter
  • Resolved “Load Game” UI in the mod menu being clipped at certain resolutions
  • Resolved issue which prevented the report mod button from working, if it was previously clicked
  • Resolved an issue which sometimes prevented the player from accessing the “Load Games” menu screen from the Enabled Mods menu
  • Resolved “Copy Save” button for mods not working as intended when using a controller

Stability/Performance

  • Resolved incorrect graphics profiles being applied to some handheld devices
  • AMD configuration changes to improve overall stability for PCs using that chipset

Miscellaneous

  • Xbox ROG Ally and Xbox ROG Ally X support added
  • Intel XeSS and XeFG improvements added to lower end PCs
  • XeLL optimization improvements




Changed files in this update

