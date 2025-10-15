Hogwarts Legacy Build Version – 1569535
Developer notes – Added support for the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds with full handheld compatibility. Several general performance improvements and Mod fixes for PC have also been added.
Patch Overview:
Modding fixes
- Resolved issue causing “installation stalled” to appear incorrectly when updating mods
- Resolved incorrect sorting when using the Highest Rated filter
- Resolved “Load Game” UI in the mod menu being clipped at certain resolutions
- Resolved issue which prevented the report mod button from working, if it was previously clicked
- Resolved an issue which sometimes prevented the player from accessing the “Load Games” menu screen from the Enabled Mods menu
- Resolved “Copy Save” button for mods not working as intended when using a controller
Stability/Performance
- Resolved incorrect graphics profiles being applied to some handheld devices
- AMD configuration changes to improve overall stability for PCs using that chipset
Miscellaneous
- Xbox ROG Ally and Xbox ROG Ally X support added
- Intel XeSS and XeFG improvements added to lower end PCs
- XeLL optimization improvements
Changed files in this update