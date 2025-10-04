 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247787 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)

vh0.8.2 - Security Patch (2025-10-03)

Summary:
Because of a security vulnerability that affects Unity versions 2017.1 and later, VH has been updated to Unity version 6000.0.58f2.

Updates & Changes:
^Updated Unity engine version to 6000.0.58f2

Changed files in this update

