[VH] 0.8.2 - Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)
vh0.8.2 - Security Patch (2025-10-03)
Summary:
Because of a security vulnerability that affects Unity versions 2017.1 and later, VH has been updated to Unity version 6000.0.58f2.
Updates & Changes:
^Updated Unity engine version to 6000.0.58f2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2622141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update