(Note: It may take some time for updates to roll out to all users. Try restarting your Steam client if the update is does not appear.)vh0.8.2 - Security Patch (2025-10-03)Summary:Because of a security vulnerability that affects Unity versions 2017.1 and later, VH has been updated to Unity version 6000.0.58f2.Updates & Changes:^Updated Unity engine version to 6000.0.58f2