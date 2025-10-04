Text Changes:

The description for 'Mage' badge now correctly lists MP cost for 'Fire'

Added examine text to various objects

Corrected some errors in various character dialogue

Other Changes:

Changed the scope of 'Heal' to be usable on Brant and other party members

Bug Fixes:

The game no longer crashes when accessing the Options menu

The 'Guard (Vens)' Help Doc is no longer visible before being unlocked

Brant's HP is now properly restored after defeating the second boss

The "Badge" menu option is now correctly disabled when controlling Mikhael

Fixed an issue where 'Heal' recovered less HP than intended