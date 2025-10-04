 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247756
Update notes via Steam Community

Text Changes:

  • Corrected some errors in various character dialogue

  • Added examine text to various objects

  • The description for 'Mage' badge now correctly lists MP cost for 'Fire'

Other Changes:

  • Changed the scope of 'Heal' to be usable on Brant and other party members

Bug Fixes:

  • The game no longer crashes when accessing the Options menu

  • The 'Guard (Vens)' Help Doc is no longer visible before being unlocked

  • Brant's HP is now properly restored after defeating the second boss

  • The "Badge" menu option is now correctly disabled when controlling Mikhael

  • Fixed an issue where 'Heal' recovered less HP than intended

  • Fixed an issue where one of the Time Pieces in New Frankie was not obtainable


※Base game required to access Tivick'ing! Chronicles -Another Story- content

