Text Changes:
Corrected some errors in various character dialogue
Added examine text to various objects
The description for 'Mage' badge now correctly lists MP cost for 'Fire'
Other Changes:
Changed the scope of 'Heal' to be usable on Brant and other party members
Bug Fixes:
The game no longer crashes when accessing the Options menu
The 'Guard (Vens)' Help Doc is no longer visible before being unlocked
Brant's HP is now properly restored after defeating the second boss
The "Badge" menu option is now correctly disabled when controlling Mikhael
Fixed an issue where 'Heal' recovered less HP than intended
Fixed an issue where one of the Time Pieces in New Frankie was not obtainable
※Base game required to access Tivick'ing! Chronicles -Another Story- content
Changed files in this update