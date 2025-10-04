Version 1.4.1A potential vulnerability in Unity was just patched out today. Along with the announcement, the Unity team encouraged all Unity games to update to a new version to incorporate the fix. This might be why you're seeing lots of other games updating lately. In addition, I included some fixes for very small issues I noticed during further testing.
Not the most exciting update, but I have been making good progress in the background on my next game. There isn't a public page up yet, but I've been posting updates over on Twitter for those who are interested.
Fixes & Improvements- Updated Unity version to fix an engine vulnerability
- Fixed refrigerator doors not respecting SFX volume settings
- Fixed a small typo in one of the tutorial messages
Changed files in this update