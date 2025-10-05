 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20247593
This update applies a security patch provided by Unity that resolves a security vulnerability.

For more information on the vulnerability, you can read the following:
- Security Update Advisory
- CVE Record
- Unity Discussion Forums

Changed files in this update

Windows FT Windows Depot 1188901
macOS FT MacOS Depot 1188902
