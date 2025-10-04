 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247585
Update notes via Steam Community
Patched the Unity exploit commonly updated in various games currently to keep players safe!

Changed files in this update

Windows The Infecting 3 Windows Depot 1814561
  • Loading history…
macOS The Infecting 3 Mac Depot 1814562
  • Loading history…
