Hey Animals, just a quick update to handle the Unity Vulnerability (plus a tiny bonus):

[Engine]

Updated to Unity version 6000.2.6f2.

[UI]

Added a Stats button on the main menu to view some basic stats. Your Win Rate will not account for any of your previous matches. Global Stats update slowly, so don't worry if your matches don't show instantly!

Added a Help button on the main menu. Contains Tutorial, Credits, Feedback, and Report Bug buttons.



If you have feedback, ideas, or bug reports, feel free to use the Feedback and Report Bug buttons on the main menu, or leave us a review!



Thank you all so much for playing, and as per usual:

Happy sporting, Animals!