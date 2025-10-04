 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247503
Patch 031: Here you go!

Hopefully you can tell I've been busy, and I'm super excited to get this out there! Is it BUG free? Heck no, but progress is important and I like to keep the ball rolling.

  1. You will be forced to Begin a new game...but you will start with any money you had.

  2. This is because I localized all save files to this folder:

..which allows you to change anything you may need to, and more importantly if you have an issue, this folder can be zipped and sent on Discord and I can play with all your exact information and settings to replicate issues.

Work continues, but specifically I will be standing by to resolve issues and fix bugs you find for this update over the next few days.

What's in this Patch?

Normally I highlight things...but there's just a lot. So without further ado...here are the details of this update.

Patch 031:

 

Improvements:

  • Added Swimming

  • Improved Ocean

  • Added Toggle to Hide UI

  • Added Configurable Key for Hide UI

  • Updated Map (Still WIP)

  • Doors open/close via Interact Key

  • Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather

  • NPC logic improvement

  • Loot boxes with random items

  • Game loading routine updated

  • King’s Road and Road Guards

  • Added area names

  • Menu Updated

  • Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu

  • Some NPC Dialogue updates

  • Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication

  • Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)

  • Added Configurable key for Dictionary

  • Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover

  • Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing

  • Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract

  • Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract

  • Towns will start having items unique to them

  • Removed Town Names from items

  • Added more game items

  • Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall

  • Added Ivernox boxes and crates to…Ivernox

  • Clamped Coin Purse amount making it more easy to withdraw all coins

  • Increased Player Trader Stall height to recognize items for sale

  • Tripled amount of LootBoxes and Improved

  • King’s Road patrol area updated

 

 

Bug Fixes:

  • NPCs walking off mid-conversation

  • Some Doors not-aligned

  • Fixed Player Menu from opening while inputting name

  • Water clipping when near surface

  • Unable to pickup some tutorial items

  • Tutorial Shop Chest blocked item text

  • Boxes/Crates not rotating correctly unless picked up first

  • Transport Wheels sometimes not spawning in on New Games

  • Removed NPC title popup when in Dialogue

  • Item Reset Orientation caused held item to clip into other objects

  • Death menu button fixed

  • Carry multiple mushrooms could flip any object

  • Yorlen Harbor Passage guard had wrong conversation

  • Fixed some scenery

  • Lights shining through scenery

  • Stores not restocking is loading save between new day and dawn

  • Ivernox Healer not selling scrolls

  • Missing materials (hot pink) on some game & tutorial items

  • Mushroom soup not able to be made

  • Drowning/Death would cause respawn under King’s Mountain

  • Some doors not opening/closing correctly

  • Yorlen Villager Trader not accepting Tonics from Ivernox

  • Held Items that are set to not float get springy and wild when exiting the water

  • Updated Guard Dialogue to be more dynamic and more options for crimes

  • Updated Controller Detection to not include Microphone Inputs/Turning On gamepad as activation (testing)

  • Player trader stall now displays prices of items when entering sell area

  • Food should begin molding (will need to be balanced)

  • Player not charged for breaking NPC items at start of game

  • NPC sinking in ground at night

  • Items Restocking/Duplicating on load

  • Ivernox Healer not selling scrolls

  • Missing materials (hot pink) on some game & tutorial items

  • Mushroom soup not able to be made

  • Drowning/Death would cause respawn under King’s Mountain

  • Some doors not opening/closing correctly

  • Merchant Status would reset to -90 on save/load

  • Yorlen Harbor Open Crate would not stabilize on pickup

  • Yorlen Harbor couldn’t buy firewood or change dish

  • Yorlen Village couldn’t buy firewood

  • Yorlen Harbor Ale Checkpoint didn’t register Ale

  • Mouse cursor not locking

  • Changed Save System for Merchant Status

  • Drinking from rivers/lakes was hard to get prompt

  • Cart upgrade not loading in after purchase

  • Kings Road Captain Dialogue caused soft lock

  • Kings Road Incorrect Dialogue

  • Collider incorrect for Ivernox Butcher Change Tray

  • Crash caused by Villagers purchasing from player

  • Villagers failed to pay player

  • Icon remained after consuming item

  • Updated Tutorial Signs

  • Increased guard patrol area

  • Ivernox Trader Stall Coin area (already uploaded)

  • Adjusted misplaced trees/rocks

  • King’s Road Bridges corrected and surround terrain smoothened

  • Added more detail to Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate Guard

  • Cart Upgrade Prompts showed when they shouldn’t

  • Prisoners stopped Mining

As always I'm in the Discord if you need anything!

Thank you for your patience on this one.

Changed files in this update

Open link