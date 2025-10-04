Patch 031: Here you go!
Hopefully you can tell I've been busy, and I'm super excited to get this out there! Is it BUG free? Heck no, but progress is important and I like to keep the ball rolling.
You will be forced to Begin a new game...but you will start with any money you had.
This is because I localized all save files to this folder:
..which allows you to change anything you may need to, and more importantly if you have an issue, this folder can be zipped and sent on Discord and I can play with all your exact information and settings to replicate issues.
Work continues, but specifically I will be standing by to resolve issues and fix bugs you find for this update over the next few days.
What's in this Patch?
Normally I highlight things...but there's just a lot. So without further ado...here are the details of this update.
Patch 031:
Improvements:
Added Swimming
Improved Ocean
Added Toggle to Hide UI
Added Configurable Key for Hide UI
Updated Map (Still WIP)
Doors open/close via Interact Key
Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather
NPC logic improvement
Loot boxes with random items
Game loading routine updated
King’s Road and Road Guards
Added area names
Menu Updated
Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu
Some NPC Dialogue updates
Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication
Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)
Added Configurable key for Dictionary
Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover
Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing
Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract
Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract
Towns will start having items unique to them
Removed Town Names from items
Added more game items
Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall
Added Ivernox boxes and crates to…Ivernox
Clamped Coin Purse amount making it more easy to withdraw all coins
Increased Player Trader Stall height to recognize items for sale
Tripled amount of LootBoxes and Improved
King’s Road patrol area updated
Bug Fixes:
NPCs walking off mid-conversation
Some Doors not-aligned
Fixed Player Menu from opening while inputting name
Water clipping when near surface
Unable to pickup some tutorial items
Tutorial Shop Chest blocked item text
Boxes/Crates not rotating correctly unless picked up first
Transport Wheels sometimes not spawning in on New Games
Removed NPC title popup when in Dialogue
Item Reset Orientation caused held item to clip into other objects
Death menu button fixed
Carry multiple mushrooms could flip any object
Yorlen Harbor Passage guard had wrong conversation
Fixed some scenery
Lights shining through scenery
Stores not restocking is loading save between new day and dawn
Ivernox Healer not selling scrolls
Missing materials (hot pink) on some game & tutorial items
Mushroom soup not able to be made
Drowning/Death would cause respawn under King’s Mountain
Some doors not opening/closing correctly
Yorlen Villager Trader not accepting Tonics from Ivernox
Held Items that are set to not float get springy and wild when exiting the water
Updated Guard Dialogue to be more dynamic and more options for crimes
Updated Controller Detection to not include Microphone Inputs/Turning On gamepad as activation (testing)
Player trader stall now displays prices of items when entering sell area
Food should begin molding (will need to be balanced)
Player not charged for breaking NPC items at start of game
NPC sinking in ground at night
Items Restocking/Duplicating on load
Ivernox Healer not selling scrolls
Missing materials (hot pink) on some game & tutorial items
Mushroom soup not able to be made
Drowning/Death would cause respawn under King’s Mountain
Some doors not opening/closing correctly
Merchant Status would reset to -90 on save/load
Yorlen Harbor Open Crate would not stabilize on pickup
Yorlen Harbor couldn’t buy firewood or change dish
Yorlen Village couldn’t buy firewood
Yorlen Harbor Ale Checkpoint didn’t register Ale
Mouse cursor not locking
Changed Save System for Merchant Status
Drinking from rivers/lakes was hard to get prompt
Cart upgrade not loading in after purchase
Kings Road Captain Dialogue caused soft lock
Kings Road Incorrect Dialogue
Collider incorrect for Ivernox Butcher Change Tray
Crash caused by Villagers purchasing from player
Villagers failed to pay player
Icon remained after consuming item
Updated Tutorial Signs
Increased guard patrol area
Ivernox Trader Stall Coin area (already uploaded)
Adjusted misplaced trees/rocks
King’s Road Bridges corrected and surround terrain smoothened
Added more detail to Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate Guard
Cart Upgrade Prompts showed when they shouldn’t
Prisoners stopped Mining
As always I'm in the Discord if you need anything!
Thank you for your patience on this one.
Changed files in this update