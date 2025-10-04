Patch 031: Here you go!

Hopefully you can tell I've been busy, and I'm super excited to get this out there! Is it BUG free? Heck no, but progress is important and I like to keep the ball rolling.

You will be forced to Begin a new game...but you will start with any money you had. This is because I localized all save files to this folder:

..which allows you to change anything you may need to, and more importantly if you have an issue, this folder can be zipped and sent on Discord and I can play with all your exact information and settings to replicate issues.

Work continues, but specifically I will be standing by to resolve issues and fix bugs you find for this update over the next few days.

What's in this Patch?

Normally I highlight things...but there's just a lot. So without further ado...here are the details of this update.

Patch 031:

Improvements:

Added Swimming

Improved Ocean

Added Toggle to Hide UI

Added Configurable Key for Hide UI

Updated Map (Still WIP)

Doors open/close via Interact Key

Rivers rise/fall with rain/weather

NPC logic improvement

Loot boxes with random items

Game loading routine updated

King’s Road and Road Guards

Added area names

Menu Updated

Added Unstuck Button to In Game Menu

Some NPC Dialogue updates

Updated Dialogue Font Clarity, Formatting, Answer Selection indication

Added Game Dictionary (will continue being updated)

Added Configurable key for Dictionary

Added Progress Circle to Cart Recover

Added Progress Circle to Crate Lid opening/closing

Added Progress Circle to Signing Contract

Player Look and movement locked while Signing Contract

Towns will start having items unique to them

Removed Town Names from items

Added more game items

Magistrates will be in their offices unless check Trade Stall

Added Ivernox boxes and crates to…Ivernox

Clamped Coin Purse amount making it more easy to withdraw all coins

Increased Player Trader Stall height to recognize items for sale

Tripled amount of LootBoxes and Improved

King’s Road patrol area updated

Bug Fixes:

NPCs walking off mid-conversation

Some Doors not-aligned

Fixed Player Menu from opening while inputting name

Water clipping when near surface

Unable to pickup some tutorial items

Tutorial Shop Chest blocked item text

Boxes/Crates not rotating correctly unless picked up first

Transport Wheels sometimes not spawning in on New Games

Removed NPC title popup when in Dialogue

Item Reset Orientation caused held item to clip into other objects

Death menu button fixed

Carry multiple mushrooms could flip any object

Yorlen Harbor Passage guard had wrong conversation

Fixed some scenery

Lights shining through scenery

Stores not restocking is loading save between new day and dawn

Ivernox Healer not selling scrolls

Missing materials (hot pink) on some game & tutorial items

Mushroom soup not able to be made

Drowning/Death would cause respawn under King’s Mountain

Some doors not opening/closing correctly

Yorlen Villager Trader not accepting Tonics from Ivernox

Held Items that are set to not float get springy and wild when exiting the water

Updated Guard Dialogue to be more dynamic and more options for crimes

Updated Controller Detection to not include Microphone Inputs/Turning On gamepad as activation (testing)

Player trader stall now displays prices of items when entering sell area

Food should begin molding (will need to be balanced)

Player not charged for breaking NPC items at start of game

NPC sinking in ground at night

Items Restocking/Duplicating on load

Merchant Status would reset to -90 on save/load

Yorlen Harbor Open Crate would not stabilize on pickup

Yorlen Harbor couldn’t buy firewood or change dish

Yorlen Village couldn’t buy firewood

Yorlen Harbor Ale Checkpoint didn’t register Ale

Mouse cursor not locking

Changed Save System for Merchant Status

Drinking from rivers/lakes was hard to get prompt

Cart upgrade not loading in after purchase

Kings Road Captain Dialogue caused soft lock

Kings Road Incorrect Dialogue

Collider incorrect for Ivernox Butcher Change Tray

Crash caused by Villagers purchasing from player

Villagers failed to pay player

Icon remained after consuming item

Updated Tutorial Signs

Increased guard patrol area

Ivernox Trader Stall Coin area (already uploaded)

Adjusted misplaced trees/rocks

King’s Road Bridges corrected and surround terrain smoothened

Added more detail to Yorlen Harbor Passage Gate Guard

Cart Upgrade Prompts showed when they shouldn’t

Prisoners stopped Mining



As always I'm in the Discord if you need anything!

Thank you for your patience on this one.