Hey Folks!

Update v0.14.5.10 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our "Inventory Overhaul" update, which includes a fix for softlocked characters, crew item pickups, and tutorials getting stuck.

Saves from v0.14.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Characters will no longer become permanently softlocked if they receive a permanent condition during fast-forward.

Non-captain crew can once again pick up items when away from the captain.

Saving and loading the game during the tutorial will no longer break the tutorial.

The biggest fix here was for characters getting softlocked. In some games, characters would get stuck forever if fast-forward added a condition to them with no expiration, and the issue could persist across saves. This patch will prevent that from happening in the future, and should fix the broken timer on existing saves.

Another fix involved crew members using the inventory to pick up items. This was incorrectly using the captain to determine reach range, and could break crew picking up items when they were too far away. This should also once again work.

Finally, it was possible to break the tutorial sequence by saving, quitting, and reloading during the tutorial. Today's patch will stop that from happening in the future, but existing saves with a broken tutorial will not resume the tutorial, unfortunately.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC