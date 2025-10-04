- Fixed a bug where when playing map shards in co-op where a floor might be skipped
- Fixed a bug causing summoned units to not show as friendly to other allied players
- The 'in menus' indicator over a character's head now works when spectating another player while dead
- Fixed a rare issue where when co-op players are revived after defeating a boss, their camera is not attached correctly
- Fixed the Darkfrost Witch dropping more items than intended in co-op
Playtest Update 10/3/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hope everyone's enjoying the playtest! A small update here to fix some bugs, mostly with co-op play.
