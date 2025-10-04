 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20247447 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hope everyone's enjoying the playtest! A small update here to fix some bugs, mostly with co-op play.

  • Fixed a bug where when playing map shards in co-op where a floor might be skipped
  • Fixed a bug causing summoned units to not show as friendly to other allied players
  • The 'in menus' indicator over a character's head now works when spectating another player while dead
  • Fixed a rare issue where when co-op players are revived after defeating a boss, their camera is not attached correctly
  • Fixed the Darkfrost Witch dropping more items than intended in co-op

