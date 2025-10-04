Hey builders! Today’s impactful Full Moon Update brings a fresh identity, cleaner co-op, and the first big steps toward deeper crafting.





What’s inside

Meteors & Dust

Dynamic meteor streaks now blast ejecta plumes into the rarified atmosphere, and new ambient dust particles add depth and mood to the horizon.

New Logo & Branding

We’ve refreshed our look across the store. You’ll see the new mark on the Steam page, while the beloved alchemical symbol remains the in-game LithoBreak Corporation logo.

Improved Multiplayer

A better host/join flow and stability improvements to help you spin up sessions faster and start a session from a save. We’ve also made small UX tweaks to make playing together clearer.

Material Purity Grades

Resources now have visible purity grades. Recipes care about minimum quality for improved properties. Refining and processing can raise the grade so your parts perform better.

Item System Overhaul (Parts-Ready)

Under the hood we’ve rebuilt items to support true parts-made-of-parts and stock materials. That means, slabs, rolls, billets, wires, composite components, sub-assemblies, and many more parts in future updates. The backend is in now; the first stock materials and composite recipes land in upcoming full-moon drops.

QoL & Polish

UI readability passes, small performance improvements on the moon surface, and lots of bug fixes.

Play together

Jump in with friends and kick the tires on multiplayer. If you run into issues:

Post in the steam forums or in the #bug-reports channel on Discord (linked on the right side of the store page).

Include your log if you can and tell us if it impacts the host/client, player count, and what you were doing.

Our new cadence: Every Full Moon 🌕

We’re committing to main-branch updates on each full moon. Expect steady, thematic drops rather than giant, infrequent patches. Next up: the new character suit, sneak peak is on our Discord server.

Thank you for building with us—and for cheering on a small team pushing a big simulation. See you under the full moon!

— The Tau Ceti Labs team