Bugfix
- Fixed the missing item reference in the shop for Priest Paul
- Party UI now shows health value instead of "123,456 / 123,456" for each member
- When in a party, you should now see your party members in the HUD
- Fixed icon for Wuff Wuff taskboard task
- Fixed icon for Dragon Slayer taskboard task
- Fixed the Augment of Light graphics
Feature
- Added the setting to "prevent dropping mounts" like horses
- Implemented a system where we can conditionally check the player's equipment to apply certain buffs or extra damage when hit by mobs (used in Hunting mobs)
- Added new hunting-specific mobs
- Added new hunting-specific items
- Added Thornwood Trees in the Undead Cemetery (but with much longer respawns)
- Added new quest: Secrets of the Hunt
- Changed the model + attacks for Ghost
- Implemented an automated temp-mute system
- Split cooking into 2 types: Open-Fire + Stove (complex recipes need to be cooked in a Stove)
- Refactored the entire Hunting skill
Misc
- Reset everyone's Hunting level
- Picking wild cloth now gives Survival experience
Performance
- Removed unused Discord libraries
Polish
- Moving bank items around now make sound
- Changed Oak Crossbow -> Oak Bow in tutorial quest so it requires less logs (better new-player experience)
- Player overhead text now uses new UI font style
- Changed the Bear model + attacks
