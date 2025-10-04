Bugfix

- Fixed the missing item reference in the shop for Priest Paul

- Party UI now shows health value instead of "123,456 / 123,456" for each member

- When in a party, you should now see your party members in the HUD

- Fixed icon for Wuff Wuff taskboard task

- Fixed icon for Dragon Slayer taskboard task

- Fixed the Augment of Light graphics



Feature

- Added the setting to "prevent dropping mounts" like horses

- Implemented a system where we can conditionally check the player's equipment to apply certain buffs or extra damage when hit by mobs (used in Hunting mobs)

- Added new hunting-specific mobs

- Added new hunting-specific items

- Added Thornwood Trees in the Undead Cemetery (but with much longer respawns)

- Added new quest: Secrets of the Hunt

- Changed the model + attacks for Ghost

- Implemented an automated temp-mute system

- Split cooking into 2 types: Open-Fire + Stove (complex recipes need to be cooked in a Stove)

- Refactored the entire Hunting skill

Misc

- Reset everyone's Hunting level

- Picking wild cloth now gives Survival experience

Performance

- Removed unused Discord libraries

Polish

- Moving bank items around now make sound

- Changed Oak Crossbow -> Oak Bow in tutorial quest so it requires less logs (better new-player experience)

- Player overhead text now uses new UI font style

- Changed the Bear model + attacks