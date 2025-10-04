Today’s update introduces the new Ultra difficulty, new Challenge Options, and Non-spell Practice. Ultra is designed for players who want more than the current top difficulty and offers especially challenging content. The new Challenge Options let anyone who seeks a tougher experience fine-tune the game: choose from three challenge modes and customize four detailed parameters—resource amount, Frenzy mode, crystal speed, and energy absorption speed—to craft the experience that suits you best. Non-spell Practice makes it convenient to practice a specific non-spell pattern.



We also fixed the following issues:

1. The achievement “Composed Victory” could not be completed

2. Score items gave higher points near the bottom of the screen than at the top when being collected at different heights

3. An error occurred after finishing the tutorial stage

4. In the English version, the portrait display on the Sanae route in Stage EX was abnormal

5. Typos and inconsistencies in Stage EX/EX-U dialogues

6. Battle BGM continued to play during cutscenes in Stage EX/EX-U

7. Mokou could not revive during the final time spell in Stage EX/EX-U

8. Missing on-screen text hints for spell cards in Stage EX-U

9. Various minor bullet pattern issues

Difficulty-related adjustments:

1. Adjusted boss positioning in Reisen’s spell cards

1. Increased crystal difficulty on Lunatic difficulty



*This update bumps the version to 1.01. Your previous replays may be affected. Given the frequent updates at the moment, we strongly recommend recording your gameplay via screen capture. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and support!