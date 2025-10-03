+ Fixed security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 by upgrading Unity version to 6000.0.58f2
+ Fixed some spelling mistakes.
Version 1.3.1 Release Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2243251
macOS Depot 2243252
Linux Depot 2243253
