3 October 2025 Build 20247240 Edited 3 October 2025 – 23:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Fixed security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 by upgrading Unity version to 6000.0.58f2
+ Fixed some spelling mistakes.

Windows 64-bit Depot 2243251
macOS Depot 2243252
Linux Depot 2243253
