* Update to Unity 2022.3.62f2
Unity issued a security notice for a potential vulnerability related to command-line arguments. No impact is known or expected for Nexus (we don't use any of the relevant arguments, and someone would have to make changes on your computer in order to exploit the issue), but we're issuing an updated build out of an abundance of caution.
Update 2.04
