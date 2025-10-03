 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20247090
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where switches loaded in the wrong toggled state.

  • Optimized world loading for better performance.

  • Added the ability to press R to rotate objects by 90 degrees.

Changed files in this update

