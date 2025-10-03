 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20247015 Edited 3 October 2025 – 23:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our game has been updated today to the latest Unity version that addresses the recently raised security vulnerability.
Along with this update, several recently reported bugs have also been fixed.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3656681
  • Loading history…
