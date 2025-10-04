 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20247005 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Several changes included in this update to the play test:

Dash Enhancements

* Dashes now can have multiple charges allowing you to dash multiple times in a row. You can purchase upgrades to add additional dashes to your character. Ranger Sprout now starts with an extra dash.
* Dash distance increases with any movement speed buffs.
* Winged Sneaker relic has been added that adds additional dash charges. You can find the sneakers on the pillars or in an elite chest.

Sprinkles the Donut

Sprinkles is a new plushie that you can add to your team. Sprinkles will shower your plushies in sugary goodness giving your plushies a temporary boost to their attack speed. Sprinkles works best when added after you already have a few other plushies on your team.

Other Changes

* Spatulas now only do damage when they swat the ground. An impact marker will show up where the attack will occur.
* Falling enemies do not damage the ranger while in the air. (Umbrella duckies)

Changed files in this update

Depot 4005891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link