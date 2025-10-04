Several changes included in this update to the play test:



Dash Enhancements * Dashes now can have multiple charges allowing you to dash multiple times in a row. You can purchase upgrades to add additional dashes to your character. Ranger Sprout now starts with an extra dash.

* Dash distance increases with any movement speed buffs.

* Winged Sneaker relic has been added that adds additional dash charges. You can find the sneakers on the pillars or in an elite chest.



Sprinkles the Donut Sprinkles is a new plushie that you can add to your team. Sprinkles will shower your plushies in sugary goodness giving your plushies a temporary boost to their attack speed. Sprinkles works best when added after you already have a few other plushies on your team.



Other Changes * Spatulas now only do damage when they swat the ground. An impact marker will show up where the attack will occur.

* Falling enemies do not damage the ranger while in the air. (Umbrella duckies)