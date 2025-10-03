Changes:

Implemented Unity's recent security patch.

Fixed a bug with the shop that let players select and buy items after walking away from the shop.



Hello there cryptid farmers! This small patch is to address the recent security advisory from Unity for all games built with Unity 2017 or higher. For maximum safety, I've quickly updated the game implementing the latest fix provided by Unity. Please refer to Unity's advisory for more information on this.

This patch also contains a fix for a small bug that allowed players to continue browsing the shop after buying something and walking away. This one made me chuckle but goes to show that it's easy to miss a bug when you're not looking for it!





Happy October and stay tuned for more!



- FistFlame



