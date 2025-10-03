 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246983
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimization and stability
Reworked vegetation and tree textures. This reduced CPU load and improved the overall performance of the game. Now the world looks better and runs more smoothly.
Additional fixes were made to increase FPS and overall gameplay smoothness.
Atmosphere and visuals
Added new visual accents on the maps to make it easier for players to navigate while keeping the sense of mystery intact.
Enhanced certain environmental details to make exploration feel more alive and engaging.
This is only the beginning: more content, new mechanics, and game expansion are on the way. Thank you for playing and supporting the project!

