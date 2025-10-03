Optimization and stability

Reworked vegetation and tree textures. This reduced CPU load and improved the overall performance of the game. Now the world looks better and runs more smoothly.

Additional fixes were made to increase FPS and overall gameplay smoothness.

Atmosphere and visuals

Added new visual accents on the maps to make it easier for players to navigate while keeping the sense of mystery intact.

Enhanced certain environmental details to make exploration feel more alive and engaging.

This is only the beginning: more content, new mechanics, and game expansion are on the way. Thank you for playing and supporting the project!