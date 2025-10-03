 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246932 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed stats on weapons.
- New weapons tooltip.
- More improvements on LYMBIC basement
- Fixed a bug where the training room reset out of bounds.
- New loading screens.
- Removed decimals in combo counter.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link