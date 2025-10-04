This a small patch to fix a security issue in the version of the Unity game engine that Floor Plan was made with.
We have no reason to believe Floor Plan was targeted or exploited with this vulnerability. However, out of an abundance of caution following Unity's announcement and recommendations, we took immediate steps to patch and keep the game safe for all players in the future.
Players should not notice any gameplay changes in this update.
Unity Security Hotfix
