This update addresses a recently disclosed Unity vulnerability that affects all games built with recent Unity versions. The issue has been patched in NONOTOWN with version 1.0.143.2, andKey details:The vulnerability impacted Unity-based games across multiple platforms.Valve has already updated the Steam client to add extra protection for players.To ensure full security, all active beta branches and the demo build have been disabled, since they were generated with older Unity versions that may be affected.For more information, you can read the official announcement from Valve here: