 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246910 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello!

Unity recently announced a potential vulnerability issue in older versions of their engine from 2017 and others. Even though they did mention that this shouldn't have affected anyone, I’ve updated Rise of the Village Hero to their latest suggested patched version and released a new build.

Nothing should have changed as it was just a version change of Unity.

Thank you for your support.

Silviu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2737961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link