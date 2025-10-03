Hello!
Unity recently announced a potential vulnerability issue in older versions of their engine from 2017 and others. Even though they did mention that this shouldn't have affected anyone, I’ve updated Rise of the Village Hero to their latest suggested patched version and released a new build.
Nothing should have changed as it was just a version change of Unity.
Thank you for your support.
Silviu
Patch following announcement from Unity
