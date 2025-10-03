Hello there ːsotaloveː

Today's tiny patch originally only included a new batch of backer names, and was planned for the 1-year anniversary of the game; given the freshly discovered Unity vulnerability, I decided to push it earlier.

Here's a list of the changes:

A new batch of backer names has been added to the credits;

The editor has been updated to include a fix for the Unity vulnerability discovered earlier today;

New game?

Did you see I'm working on something new? You can read more about my new game in this announcement!

Even more Sigh of the Abyss

If you crave more Sigh of the Abyss, consider checking out the DLCs!

They are on discount until October 6th ːsotawinkː

That's it from me!

Thank you for playing ːsotaloveː