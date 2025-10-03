Unity had a security thing and it requires re-builds of everything. This should patch it. As far as I can tell the game still works fine
Patch for Unity Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Stalks Stalks Stalks Content Depot 1821801
Linux Stalks Stalks Stalks Linux Depot 1821802
macOS Stalks Stalks Stalks MacOS Depot 1821803
