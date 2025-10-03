We have an important update to share with you.



A security vulnerability has been identified that affects games and applications built using Unity. While there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game. To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch immediately after the news that addresses this issue.



You can read more about this in Unity's official statement:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Please update the game as soon as possible to stay protected!