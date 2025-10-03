 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246811 Edited 4 October 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have an important update to share with you.

A security vulnerability has been identified that affects games and applications built using Unity. While there is currently no evidence of impact on users, we’re taking all relevant steps to ensure you’re on the latest and safest version of the game. To keep you safe, we’ve released a new patch immediately after the news that addresses this issue.

You can read more about this in Unity's official statement:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Please update the game as soon as possible to stay protected!

