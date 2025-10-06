06-10-2025

Updated OVR Toolkit's Unity version in par with Unity guidance to prevent a Unity security vulnerability.

Implemented new built-in web browser to replace the existing browser. (More modern Chromium, touch scroll support, and hardware acceleration!)

Updated wording of the 'SteamVR 105' error on the launcher to include the solution.

Simply writing 'Implemented new built-in web browser' doesn't quite do justice to how much work was involved in this and having it function with the old web API. ^^

For those of you having issues displaying Lumia overlays, this should resolve that issue. Apologies for the issues the outdated browser caused and my slow response to resolving it.

The new browser will, one day, eventually, have an address bar and a dedicated 'Browser' tab in Set Contents to make for easy access and use as a more general web browser.

As always, thanks for your continued support!