This week, the team is focused on bringing Valguero Ascended across the finish line and into your hands. In the meantime, enjoy a glimpse at the epic Lost Colony story cinematic, brought to life by MAPPA, the renowned studio behind some of anime’s most striking worlds!
While we won’t be able to host our usual 24-hour Extra Life livestream this year, we’re still going all-in on what matters most: uniting as a community to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and unlocking something special for the future of ARK: Survival Ascended.
For every $30,000 raised through the Studio Wildcard Extra Life charity campaign, the community will unlock a Dino TLC pass to be released throughout 2026, breathing new life into a classic creature of the ARK with updated gameplay and style. Up to four TLCs can be unlocked at the $120,000 milestone!
- ⚌ Giganotosaurus
- [color=#00ff00]🡅 [/color] Araneo
- [color=red]🡇 [/color] Megalosaurus
- ⚌ Quetzalcoatlus
- ⚌ Thylacoleo
- ⚌ Brontosaurus
- ⚌ Carnotaurus
- [color=#00ff00]🡅 [/color] Allosaurus
- [color=red]🡇 [/color] Plesiosaur
- [color=#00ff00]🡅 [/color] Pachycephalosaurus
[color=#3498db]Donate now[/color] to any team member [color=#3498db]listed here[/color] to ensure your vote counts!
When donating to anyone on the Studio Wildcard Extra Life Team, not just Studio Wildcard directly, include a message with your chosen creature’s full first name preceded by a hashtag, like this (we’ll do our best to identify typos, but try to spell them correctly!):
- #Giganotosaurus
- Hello #Giganotosaurus
- Please give #Giganotosaurus a TLC!
- Every $1 donated = 1 vote
- A $50 donation with #Giganotosaurus = 50 votes for Giganotosaurus
- Five $10 donations with #Giganotosaurus = 50 votes for Giganotosaurus (10 x 5)
To keep the vote balanced and consistent, eligible creatures must meet the following criteria:
- Must be a creature from The Island
- Must be tameable
- Must be rideable or a shoulder pet
- Must not have previously received a TLC pass
- The following creatures have already had a TLC pass and are not eligible:
- Argentavis
- Dire Bear
- Direwolf
- Gigantopithecus
- Mammoth
- Parasaur
- Procoptodon
- Raptor
- Tyrannosaurus Rex
- Sabertooth
- Sarcosuchus
- Spinosaurus
- Stegosaurus
- Triceratops
[color=orange]To accommodate the new launch date of Valguero Ascended, we have adjusted the reveal dates.[/color]
- November 14 – First Winner
- November 21– Second Winner
- November 28 – Third Winner
- December 4 – Final Winner
[color=#3498db]Starting October 31st thru November 10th[/color], we’ll be rolling out a selection of the community’s favorite dino colors on the official network, along with a sweet twist in place of the traditional boosted donation rates. For the event, you’ll be able to dig into Cake Slices that grant hefty bonuses to:
- Taming
- Breeding
- Imprinting
- EXP
- Harvesting
Our next Community Creature submission will take place in the simulated biomes of Genesis Part 1! From the crushing depths of the ocean trenches and volcanic hellscapes to the desolate lunar surfaces and treacherous bogs, this unique map offers an unparalleled variety of habitats for your real-world prehistoric creature to call home.
Start brainstorming your creature concepts and prepping those designs now, as submissions will open [color=#3498db]October 10th[/color]. We’re excited to see how your creature adapts to the challenges of the simulation.
- The entry period will end at 1 PM Pacific on October 24th.
- The voting will begin immediately after and end on November 4th at 1 PM Pacific.
- The winner will be announced in the Crunch of November 7th.
Transfers for The Volcano and Lost City modded servers will be opening next week! For simplicity, we’ll be rolling them out alongside the Valguero Ascended launch on [color=#3498db]October 7th[/color].
Get your gear packed—new adventures await!
If you’re transferring or ascending to another server with an Armadoggo or Veilwyn in Companion Mode, be sure to exit Companion Mode first. Leaving it active may cause issues during the transfer.
This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until [color=#3498db]Monday, October 6[/color].
- [color=#3498db]PVP/PVE:[/color] 2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding
- [color=#3498db]Small Tribes: [/color]4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding
- [color=#3498db]ARKpocalypse:[/color] 5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding
[color=#3498db]Creator[/color]: Raasclark
Raasclark and the Monarks defeat Ragnarok's boss using only Phiomias... and maybe a really good sword.
[color=#3498db]Creator[/color]: Etholdir
Ever wondered how to build your base from ruins? Look no further, Etholdir has just the tutorial for you!
Summer by @falco_luna
Autumn has arrived in Japan by yuukuro07
Fan art by darkspark789
Fan art by littlestminnow
Custom Dossiers by MortgageEuphoric6527
Hope itself by @TekARK_01
3D Printed ARK Logo by jtstar
Paleo ARK is cooking by frozen_soap
Emperor of the sun by dromey
Photo Mode by neomauve
Arklantis Inspiration build by jen_zen
Happy Spooktober by mystickorea
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
