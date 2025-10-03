 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246672 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.9.881
-Unity engine security update from Unity corp which they said was super critical for all games to update to.
You can learn more about this in the news. They self reported about it and I want you to have the latest and greatest. :)
-Engine version update and related improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link