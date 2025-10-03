v0.9.881
-Unity engine security update from Unity corp which they said was super critical for all games to update to.
You can learn more about this in the news. They self reported about it and I want you to have the latest and greatest. :)
-Engine version update and related improvements.
Fast small update per Unity security advice
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Breakwaters Depot 1203181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update