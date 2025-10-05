- Fixed problem with text not displaying in an area in the English version of the game.
- Fixed typos in the Traditional Chinese version of the game.
- Fixed missing translations in the Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese versions of the game.
Saikey Studios Team
Update v1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
