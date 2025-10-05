 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20246667 Edited 5 October 2025 – 19:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed problem with text not displaying in an area in the English version of the game.
- Fixed typos in the Traditional Chinese version of the game.
- Fixed missing translations in the Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese versions of the game.

Saikey Studios Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Japanese Depot 3536261
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3536262
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3536263
  • Loading history…
Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 3536264
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link