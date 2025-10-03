 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246596 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical issue where the backpack could fly far away after colliding with a wall.
  • Added the “Interact” hint for the movable cube.
  • Running animation now starts more smoothly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3817601
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3817602
  • Loading history…
