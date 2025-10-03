Based on player feedback about pacing, we've optimized scene transitions throughout Episode 1:
Reduced scene transition times from 0.8s to 0.2s (this was hard coded) for smoother gameplay flow
Dialogue now progresses more responsively for readers who prefer faster pacing
Animation and video sequences remain unchanged - only static scene transitions affected
This change addresses feedback about the game feeling slow during dialogue-heavy sections, particularly in the opening sequences. Players who prefer a more cinematic pace for animations can still enjoy the full experience with our existing Pacing options in Settings.
The update is live now - no download required if you're already on the latest version.
Thank you for your feedback - it helps us create a better experience for everyone!
Update 1.10
