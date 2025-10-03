 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246586 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:33:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Based on player feedback about pacing, we've optimized scene transitions throughout Episode 1:

Reduced scene transition times from 0.8s to 0.2s (this was hard coded) for smoother gameplay flow
Dialogue now progresses more responsively for readers who prefer faster pacing
Animation and video sequences remain unchanged - only static scene transitions affected

This change addresses feedback about the game feeling slow during dialogue-heavy sections, particularly in the opening sequences. Players who prefer a more cinematic pace for animations can still enjoy the full experience with our existing Pacing options in Settings.

The update is live now - no download required if you're already on the latest version.
Thank you for your feedback - it helps us create a better experience for everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link