Dear Commanders,



We’ve just released a small but important update for Cosmic Resistance.



Security:





Updated Unity to address the latest Unity CVE (Sept 2025-01).

This keeps your systems and game client safe and secure.



Bug Fixes:





Fixed several minor bugs to improve stability and performance.



General polish and under-the-hood improvements.





As always, thanks for playing and keeping the resistance strong!

If you run into any issues, please share your feedback on the Community Hub or our Discord.



Stay safe, and see you in the fight!

— The We Cure Boredom Team