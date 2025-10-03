 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246536 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated to latest Unity version that fixes this issue:

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/unity-has-found-a-security-vulnerability-that-has-sat-dormant-for-almost-a-decade-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2102021
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 2182660 Depot 2182660
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link