Hello everyone!

We want to let you know about an important update.

Unity has recently spotted a security vulnerability that could be potentially exploited in games made with Unity. You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

While there is currently no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited, we've already released a patch that fixes the issue to ensure your safety. We recommend players to update their game as soon as possible.

This patch also includes bug fixes and a reduction of the game's disk size, as part of a major cleanup that we've done with the game.

If you run into any issues after updating, please reach out to us! You can do that in-game with the bug report tool by pressing F9, here on the Steam community, or on our Discord server.

In other news, we are working hard to bring something special for you all on the next major update! We know it's taking a long time, but we promise it's gonna be worth the wait. We will post a sneak peek next week!

See you all soon!

Cheeeeeeeers!!

Doug & Lili @ Emberfish Games